ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, the Rochester City School District held its Family and Community Engagement forum.

The forum provides an opportunity to discuss topics that are currently impacting the district and the community.

Those who went and attended had the option to discuss topics including the district’s reconfiguration program, academic achievement and the importance of literacy, board governance and the board roles and responsibilities, safety and security, and social-emotional learning.

RCSD Deputy Superintendent for Administration and Support Ruth Turner said the event is a great way to keep families informed and allows them to present feedback.

“We just want to highlight that as we move forward as a district, we are so mindful, and recognize the importance of families in our community,” Turner said.

For more information on what was discussed at Saturday’s program, visit the RCSD website.