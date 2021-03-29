RCSD holds virtual public forum on zone reconfiguration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is hosting a public forum on zone reconfiguration.

Throughout the current school year — the district and the Board of Education have been considering changes to ensure all students have access to quality education.

The reconfiguration is a suggestion form the state appointed monitor for the district — Doctor Shelley Jallow.

A task force will be created to look into the possible zone adjustment, taking into account any comments that are given at this public forum which will take place Monday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Interested persons may participate in the public hearing by signing up to speak or submitting feedback/questions in advance by noon the day of the hearing at www.rcsdk12.org/rezone. The public may also submit feedback or questions in the live chat the day of the event on the RCSD YouTube and Facebook streams. Questions will be answered in the order they are received to the extent time allows.