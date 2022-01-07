East High School holds free COVID vaccine and booster clinic in Rochester Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School will hold a no appointment-necessary clinic for coronavirus vaccines and boosters from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday outside the building’s auditorium.

Officials at the Rochester City School District announced the vaccine event will be free to all residents.

The clinic will have all vaccines available, including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Participants can get their first, second dose and the booster. No appointments are needed for any of the shots.

Booster availability has also been made available for 12- to 15-year-olds.

East High School is located on Culver Road in Rochester. The event will be followed by a number of additional vaccine clinics offered by the city school district, other events can be found on this website.

