RCSD creates outdoor classroom at Northwest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester City School District broke ground on an outdoor classroom space at Northwest High School on Saturday. The RCSD said it’ll include picnic tables for lunchtime, a yoga platform and garden beds. Students are excited to see the project come to life.

“I’m excited, you know,” Terrance Torres said. “It’s opening up new doors for the school. Coming outside, except not using the electronics, so it’s all better.”

The school district said students will use the outdoor space for yoga on what the district calls Wellness Wednesdays.

“It’s really kind of the brainchild of the students, and asking the students what they’d like to see here in school, and they talked about being able to be out in nature, and doing some things outside and being involved,” Northwest Junior High School Principal Rodney Moore said.