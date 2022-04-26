ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District’s $900 million budget is still drawing criticism, despite a rewrite of the spending plan.

Tonight, the district held its first budget deliberation since the state rejected the first plan.

Commissioners had an opportunity to ask questions and get specifics about certain spending decisions.

Several pointed out areas they say are still confusing.

“This is not very transparent budget and not very clear from what we did last year to this year because of all the changes,” said RCSD Board of Education Vice President Beatriz LeBron.

Commissioners went on to say this process is sending the wrong message to the community.

A state monitor was assigned due to poor financial management. Last month that monitor rejected the initial 22-23 budget and criticized the district for not prioritizing spending on direct educational programs for students.

Another deliberation is scheduled for next week.