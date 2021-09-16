RCSD board investigating harassment allegation against Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District is investigating a harassment allegation against Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small.

Board President Van White confirms the board has hired outside counsel to investigate after one employee accused the superintendent of harassment.

“These are allegations,” White said. “The purpose of the investigation is to ascertain the accuracy and/or truth of those allegations.”

The Rochester City School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.