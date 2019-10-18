RCSD asks parents for ideas to solve $30M budget gap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District Superintendent Terry Dade is asking parents and the community to submit ideas for closing the budget gap.

The requests comes after Dade announced the district’s $30 million budget shortfall and that “significant cuts” will be made.

RCSD tweeted out an email address for parents and community members to submit ideas, feedback or suggestions. The address is onevoice@rcsdk12.org and the email will be monitored daily.

(1 of 2) Superintendent @TDade has promised to be as transparent as possible when addressing the District's budget deficit. He has set up an e-mail address, onevoice@rcsdk12.org, where he will solicit feedback and suggestions from the public. — RCSD (@RCSDNYS) October 18, 2019

(2 of 2) This is an opportune time to hear from parents, families, and the community regarding our budget deficit. onevoice@rcsdk12.org This e-mail address will be monitored daily by District staff to ensure that we’re capturing all community feedback @TDade — RCSD (@RCSDNYS) October 18, 2019

This cry for the public’s help comes after Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and the city of Rochester officials called on New York State to sever the ties between the city and RCSD.

This would mean that RCSD would be its own entity when it comes to finances.

In a formal response, the New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said the fiscal health of the district is “untenable” and that there are already laws in the books to address the “chronic mismanagement and under-performance facing the school district.”

In the letter, Mujica listed several immediate recommendations for the district but did not mention anything regarding a possible state takeover of the district.