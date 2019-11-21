RCSD after school program starts back up, lacks transportation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Central School District after school program has officially started back up, but without transportation from the school district.

‘Encompass’ is an after school extended learning program at School 33.

Administrators considered cutting transportation as a direct result of the district’s huge and unexpected budget gap. The program’s start date was postponed, but it officially started back up yesterday.

However, the funding isn’t there for buses, so parents have to pick up their kids themselves — something only a small number of parents can do, according to district officials.