RCSD 21-22 budget approved, extra state and fed money fills gap

Budget $58 million more than last year, approaches $1 billion

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, the Rochester City School District Board of Education approved a $986 million budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

Absent are the drastic cuts and deep deficits that defined recent budgets.

In fact, the budget surpasses last year’s by around $58 million.

School leaders credit extra state and federal money, but acknowledged that money is a short-term fix.

“We don’t know exactly what the next step will be later on because we don’t define our own budgetary resources, but we believe that folks in Albany and folks in Washington have given us some firm steps to step upon,” said Board President Van White.

Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski said he will take a look at the budget and comment on it Tuesday.

The budget will be presented this week to City Council which will vote on it by mid-June.