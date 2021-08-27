RASE Commission recommendations added to website as project moves to ‘Community Leadership phase’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Both Monroe City and the City of Rochester announced Friday that the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity — also known as “RASE” — will be added to their new website, which you can find here.

This comes as the County and City says the project is moving to their “Community Leadership” phase of the plan. The phase of the project aims to not only implement the recommendations of the commission, but to take more community input, and try to find other community priorities that the county or city may have missed, according to a press release sent by Monroe County.

The website will list each recommendation, its corresponding timeline, a “Get Involved” section for community members to work with the commission, and quarterly reports.

“The work of the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity continues, as we now enter the critical phase of working to engage our community members in implementing select recommendations from the report,” said County Executive Bello in a press release. “Implementing these recommendations and dismantling structural inequities takes the efforts of all of us. I am so thankful to our nonprofit agencies, community coalitions, and individual citizens for stepping forward and taking ownership for the implementation of some of the recommendations. It is due to the commitment of our staff and community partners that this report will not merely sit on a shelf.”

“Real progress toward racial equity can only be accomplished with a total community effort,” said Mayor Warren in the same press release. “The City of Rochester has grown and improved to where it is by virtue of its involved citizenry and thanks to the input of our citizens and the members of the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity, our city and our county will be positioned to provide more jobs, safer, more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”