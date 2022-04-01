ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night marks the beginning of Ramadan. The holiest month for the Muslim community in which those participating fast from sunrise to sunset for an entire month. This is also a time meant to be spent with the community. However, for the past two years, the pandemic has put a damper on those efforts.

This year will be the first Ramadan in two years that everything has completely gone back to pre-pandemic ways. At least that’s the case at the Islamic Center of Rochester.

The last two Ramadan’s have been in the midst of the pandemic. For Rochester’s Muslim community, that meant regular gatherings, prayers, and meals were scaled back.

Muneeb Sohail visits the Islamic Center every few days and said the past two years have definitely been a struggle.

“We had really high protocols in place. Masks were in place and to keep that distance, you were feeling a bit disconnected from the community so that interaction wasn’t there,” Sohail said.

Typically for nightly prayers during Ramadan, the center would see hundreds of people. However, when the pandemic hit, those prayers were limited to 180 people who had to pre-register every single day.

Zaka Ansari is the President of the Islamic Center of Rochester and said while turning people away from the mosque was difficult, it was for their health and wellbeing.

“That really created chaos when people couldn’t come in but this year it’s open to all without any restrictions. We’re extremely excited to have people come in and reunite again. We’re open for Iftars [dinners] so people can see their friends and family again that they couldn’t see before,” Ansari said.

This year, prayers will be back to full capacity with no restrictions, as will Iftar dinners that anyone in the community is welcome to.

“During the pandemic time, even non-Muslims, we welcome everyone to come in and pick up a prepared meal and same thing this year. Anyone who wishes to come in, it’s not only restricted to Muslims. We welcome them to come in,” Ansari said.

The mosque also provides meals to local college students throughout the month of Ramadan.

”The local colleges, we promise to provide 120 meals. University of Rochester, RIT, St. John Fisher, Nazareth, and Brockport has reached out to us so far,” Ansari said.

Along with Ramadan festivities being back in full swing this year, so is the Islamic school at the mosque.

Amanee Albaram is the school head of operations at the Islamic Center’s full time Islamic school, Westfield Academy.

“This is the first Ramadan we have back to in-person fully. All the restrictions have been removed so kids are so excited to come in every night to pray Taraweeh [nightly prayers during Ramadan] with their families. It feels good to have everybody back in person and we’re so happy we are here today,” Albaram said.

“We’re glad that Alhamdullilah [Thanks to God], we’ve come out of it stronger as a community around in Rochester too so we feel good about it now,” Sohail said.

As of know, it is unconfirmed how Eid [end of Ramadan celebration] will be celebrated but the center is working on holding Eid prayer at the dome arena in Henrietta as they have done for many years.

To all those celebrating this month, Ramadan Kareem!

The end of Ramadan is dependent on the lunar cycle but it should be either May 1st or 2nd.