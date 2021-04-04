                                                                                                                         
Rally to end Asian hate in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Calls to end hate crimes against Asian Americans echoed across the nation on Saturday. Dozens gathered in Rochester at the Maplewood Family YMCA.

The rally held downtown follows the latest assault on an Asian woman in New York City who was beaten by a suspect, and the shooting deaths of eight people in Georgia, six of whom were Asian women.

Organizers say 3,800 hate crimes against Asian-Americans are committed each year. They say it’s time to put an end to the violence.

“We may look different, we may talk different, but we are Americans,” Bijaya Khadka with the New American Advisory Council said.

