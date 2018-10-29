Local News

Rally held in Rochester to support plaintiffs in climate change lawsuit

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Rallies across the country were held Monday to support the youth plaintiffs in the court case of Juliana versus United States.

Twenty-one youth plaintiffs are suing the federal government over failure to pass substantive solutions for climate change. The local rally was organized by the Rochester Youth Climate leaders.

Liam Smith, a junior at Brighton High School and key organizer, says we hope to show support and raise awareness for the federal climate lawsuit.

