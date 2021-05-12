Rally for Palestine held in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Demonstrators gathered in front the Federal Building in downtown Rochester Wednesday, to rally in support of Palestinians.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has lasted decades. The most recent violence was triggered by soaring tensions in Jerusalem after plans to evict dozens of Palestinians from an East Jerusalem neighborhood.

Dozens of people have died — including children. Wednesday in Rochester, local demonstrators demanded action from lawmakers.

“It is very much important for us, it is incumbent upon us to reach out representatives and to make sure when we vote for somebody next time, that we ask them directly where do you stand on this particular issue, because if they can look away of the oppressive things that are happening here, they won’t see the atrocities that are happening right here in our country also,” said Tabassam Javad, the President of Islamic Center of Rochester.

President Biden spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Wednesday, and later said Israel does have the right to protect itself. The U.S. is sending an envoy to try to work out a ceasefire.