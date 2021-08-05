Rally for equal pay held at Liberty Pole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Black Women’s Equal Pay Day rally and press conference was held Tuesday at the Liberty Pole in Rochester. Those at the rally came out to fight for pay equity for Black women in the workforce.

This fight stems from the fact that on August 3 – in New York State – Black women currently make 65 cents for every dollar a white male makes.

“I think what we’re faced with right now with this historic levels of social unrest last year, people are no longer able to just be quiet about things that are unfair,” Sashanna Mitchell said. “I think that people, they know what’s going on and they want to find a way to be active, to be helpful, to be engaged in the conversation. It’s not just for people to say ‘hey, pay me right’, the government has to say make this fair, communities have to say we don’t want to have employers who don’t pay people the right amount of money.”

Featured at the rally, a list of speakers included Malik Evans, Samra Brouk and Danielle Ponder.