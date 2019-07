GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Lake Ontario shoreline community will rally on Saturday against the International Joint Commission, the agency in charge of regulating the lake level.

A management guide known as Plan 2014 is being used to regulate levels right now. The Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Alliance blames plan 2014 for the current local lakeshore flooding situation.

Saturday’s rally is being held at 10 a.m. at the Greece Community Center on Vince Tofany Boulevard.