Raising awareness for pet blood donations

A blood drive for pets.

To help raise awareness about the need for blood donation for pets as well as humans, the Monroe Veterinary associates held a blood drive Wednesday.

At the event people who donated blood got a chance to learn more about pet blood donations and why they are just as important.

“Heaven forbid their animal gets hit by a car or some kind of traumatic event happens and their animal’s in need of blood, then that blood has to come from somewhere,” says veterinary technician Kathy Sercu. “Many times that blood has to be bought and shipped in from big companies, sometimes they are delayed in transport, or they’re on back order, with having donors on hand the need is always there.”

Veterinary specialists and animal services are the only place in upstate New York that does animal blood donations.