Raise the Age safety, funding concerns

RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — Inside Monroe County’s Children’s Center in Rush there are concerns over safety as they wait for 17-year-old defendants charged with a felony to start arriving.

After Oct. 1, as part of the new ‘Raise the Age’ law, that group will no longer be allowed in the Monroe County Jail.

The staff at the Children’s Center worry about violence given their experience with the 16-year-old defendants who were sent there after Oct. 1 of last year.

“I do think that these 16-year-olds, because of their charges, are much more intense than some of the others and they’re here for much longer and it is a challenge and staff is afraid. Staff is afraid of these kids,” said Catherine Thomas, the center’s director, who says some of those teenagers have attacked staff members.

Thomas says on top of that her employees did not receive the same training as jail guards and cannot carry pepper spray like them either.

In a statement responding to these concerns, Craig Smith, assistant director of public information for NYS Office of Children and Family Services, said, “Pepper spray is prohibited from use in all New York State juvenile detention programs, which do not operate like jails. New York State enacted Raise the Age to treat children in age-appropriate, therapeutic settings, where staff have long supervised the small number of youth who have committed felony offenses without using pepper spray.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter sees some benefit to Raise the Age and believes all 16 and 17-year-old defendants should not mix with older inmates, but adds some should remain in the jail in a separate wing.

“I think we’re taking a lot of authority away from judges that can say we only have one facility in the county that can hold them, this person who is very, very violent, that is the top secure facility in the county, it’s called the jail, which meets the standards of Attica prison, it meets that level of security, by law we have to meet that,” Baxter says.

Meanwhile, Monroe County’s executive office is worried about cost.

The county spent $3 million on things like more secure rooms to bring the Children’s Center up to state standards.

Monroe County’s chief financial officer, Robert Franklin, says because some of those rooms already existed and just had to be better secured, the state does not see that particular expense as something the state should cover.

So, in all, Franklin says, the state will only cover about $1.5 million of the $3 million already spent.

“It’s a little frustrating that New York State passes laws that want to improve circumstances in our criminal justice system, but they don’t put their money where their mouth is,” Franklin says.

In response, Craig Smith says the state agreed to pay for “incremental” costs, or costs directly linked to Raise the Age, not updates that the state determines would have been done anyway, adding, “The state will review Monroe County’s Raise the Age capital improvements plan for detention and will reimburse 100 percent of the incremental costs that are driven by Raise the Age.”

With 17-year-old defendants being added to the mix, the county now wants to build a new facility that would cost $29 million.

Franklin says the state is offering to pay around $20 million, leaving the county on the hook for about $9 million.

State Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo, a Democrat, said she’s aware of the county’s concerns.

“We are, I know the governor, there was a commitment in his executive budget to put another $200 million in next year’s fiscal budget. We know that despite the fiscal constraints of the state we’re following that up because I think everyone agrees that this is an important thing to do,” Romeo said.