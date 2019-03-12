Racist message taped to gas pump in Bushnell's Basin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BUSHNELL'S BASIN, NY (WROC) - Deputies are searching for the person who taped a racist message to a gas pump in Bushnell's Basin over the weekend.

Investigators say the message was on a sheet of paper that was put on a gas pump at the Mobil station at 690 Pittsford-Victor Road.

The message was removed from the pump by a customer and turned into the attendant.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help finding the person responsible. They are also asking anyone else who finds any similar message not to touch the paper and to call 911 instead.