Former News 8 anchor and democratic candidate for State Assembly, Rachel Barnhart is going to run for mayor of Rochester.

We expect a formal announcement Monday.

Barnhart ran for the 138th State Assembly last year, but lost to incumbent Harry Bronson in the primary.

Former Rochester Police Chief Jim Sheppard declared his candidacy earlier this month.

Mayor Lovely Warren has not announced whether she would run for a second term.

The democratic primary for mayor is set for September.