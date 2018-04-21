Rachel Barnhart launches run for Congress

Former journalist, Rachel Barnhart launched her campaign for Congress on Saturday.

Barnhart is one of four Democrats eyeing the 25th Congressional District seat left vacant following the death of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter.

The district covers most of Monroe County.

After leaving television, Barnhart campaigned for a State Assembly seat and Rochester mayor, but lost both races in primaries.

She faces Assemblyman Joe Morelle, City councilman Adam McFadden and Brighton Town Board member Robin Wilt in the race for Congress. On the Republican side is Dr. Jim Maxwell who announced his bid in January.

At the event, News 8 asked how she plans to set herself apart from others on the ballot.

“Across the country women are running for office who have never held elected office before but we have experience. We have the right experience. We have life experience, and in my case, I have the perfect experience for this job,” said Barnhart, “I have spent my entire life fighting for ethical government, fighting for facts and fighting for this community. It’s the perfect skill set to go to congress.”