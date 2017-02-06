Rachel Barnhart kicks off campaign for mayor of Rochester

Former News 8 anchor Rachel Barnhart kicked off her campaign for mayor of Rochester on Monday.

Barnhart outlined her platform, with plans to grow the economy, reduce poverty, and improve the lives of residents in our area.

Her plan calls for a 50 percent reduction in property taxes, childcare funding for 1,000 eligible families, and fiber internet for every home.

Monroe County Legislator and former Rochester Police Chief Jim Sheppard declared his candidacy last month.

Incumbent Lovely Warren has not announced whether she will be running for a second term.