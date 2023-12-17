ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Mayor Malik Evans announced that winter programming at the City’s neighborhood R-Centers and recreation facilities is underway and that R-Centers will amend their operating hours to align with the Rochester City School District’s extended recesses in December and February.

Winter recreation programs at the city’s R-Centers and recreation facilities include traditional sports and athletic programs, such as skills and conditioning clinics at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, team sports and dance classes at the R-Centers and open recreation.

Academic enrichment programs include computer coding classes; life-skills training and nature exploration. Other offerings include cooking classes, E-sports, and gaming; and ceramics.

“Winter is on its way, but you won’t find the City’s R-Centers hibernating,” Evans said. “City R-Centers offer a wide range of programs, services and activities to keep our young people active and engaged while providing working parents the reassurance that their children are with caring adults when school is not in session. I encourage all parents and caregivers to learn more about our R-Centers and recreation programs to learn about these valuable services that can enrich the lives of their children.”

The City will be continuing its pilot program to offer Social Emotional Health and Wellness services with certified mental health counselors at four R-Centers. Evans said as part of the program, all R-Center staff are receiving training to better identify and respond to the emotional and social needs of children in their care.

Most City R-Centers are open from 2 to 9 p.m. during the school year. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from December 26-29; and February 20-23. The R-Centers will be closed on City holidays that fall on December 25; January 1; February 12 and 19; and March 29.

“This year’s winter offerings at City R-Centers total more than 200 programs that offer children opportunities to have fun while learning at the same time,” Dr. Shirley Green, Commissioner of the Department of Recreation and Human Services, said. “I am so proud of the R-Center employees who develop and administer these programs in partnership with the communities they serve. Each R-Center is unique, but they all share a common bond formed by a staff who are committed to giving our kids places where they can enjoy their childhood and prepare for successful futures.”

All City of Rochester residents are eligible to participate in the recreation programs or utilize recreation facilities, most of which are free.

To take advantage of these services, residents can create an online account using the R-Central registration tool on the City website. To learn more about winter recreation programs, R-Center hours and locations, or to register on R-Central, click here.