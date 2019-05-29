QuiltFest promises quality and variety

This year’s Genesee Valley QuiltFest will be held this coming weekend, May 31 through June 2, at the RIT Gordon Field House.

The QuiltFest Co-Chairs Pattie Fiduccia and Beverly Kondolf discussed what to expect at this year’s show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“They’re going to see over 600 quilts,” said Fiduccia. “We’ve got over 60 vendors. It’s a busy place.”

When it comes to variety, Fiduccia said there will be no shortage of styles and patterns. “We have traditional. We have award-winning quilts. We have art quilts. We have special exhibits. We have lectures. There are workshops going on. We expect probably between 3,500 and 4,000 people.”

There will be special events throughout the three days of the QuiltFest. “Friday, the first day of the QuiltFest, in the center of the Field House, we have a special event area,” said Kondolf. “On Friday, there will be a member demo session where various members of the Quilt Club will give demonstrations of various quilting skills. On Saturday, there’s a competition where we have teams that come in and do what’s called a round robin event. They have a period of a couple hours in which to complete a quilt and compete for prizes. On Sunday, we have an event that’s called a Susan B. Anthony Sit and Sew. We’re inviting members of the public to come in and make blocks to be put into the Susan B. Anthony 2020 Quilt which is to commemorate the women’s right to vote.”

In addition, Kondolf said there are two major categories in the show. “We have members-only quilts which consist of quilts made by the members. And then we have a judged quilt category where we invite members of the public who are quilters to enter their quilt and compete for cash prizes. And they’re professionally judged.”

The Genesee Valley QuiltFest is the largest volunteer-run quilt event in the country. Get your tickets at the door Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit GeneseeValleyQuiltFest.com.

To see our entire conversation with Pattie Fiduccia and Beverly Kondolf, click the link below.