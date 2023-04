ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Quicklee’s Convenience Stores announced the opening schedule of its new Irondequoit location Tuesday.

The 2291 Hudson Ave. store —formerly a Mobil station— is scheduled to open by April 23. The store originally closed for renovations in November.

Avon-based Quicklee’s also announced its 575 Winton Rd. location will close for renovations Sunday. It is expected to reopen “in a few months.”