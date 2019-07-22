Putting You First: Drug drop-off at News 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC is teamed up with Monroe County on Monday for a drug drop-off event.

Members of the community were invited to bring their unused drugs, of any type, to our station in Rochester where they were collected by county officials and members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The drugs will now be disposed of properly, preventing them from impacting the environment or ending up on the street.

It’s important to dispose of these drugs properly, not just because of possible addiction, but also to protect the environment.

“It is a controlled substance, once you throw it away, it is no longer controlled,” said Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter. “Whether it’s going into the environment or in the wrong hands, there’s a reason why we get prescriptions — they’re highly addictive narcotics that we don’t want flowing around the community.”

Carrying around a prescription that is not your own is considered a felony in New York state.

If you weren’t able to make it to News 8’s drug drop-off event, there are dozens of other locations where you can dispose of your unused drugs safely. Head to this website for more information.