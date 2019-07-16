Putting You First: Avoiding the Summer Slide

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — One of the best things you can do for your child over the summer is to keep their minds sharp and ready for school.

Many thanks to the experts who came to News 8 on Monday to take your calls about the learning loss that can sometimes happen during summer vacation.

The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester offers an accelerated reading program

And the YMCA offers the Power Scholars Academy. But families can do a lot at home, too.

“Reading is super important, but math is also super important! So, cook with your kids, double the recipe, see if they can figure out the fractions,” Said Teacher and President of the Rush-Henrietta Employees Association Sheila Sullivan Buck. “Play yard games, board games, have them count out the money in Monopoly. All of those fun things, family interaction is so important. So absolutely, have fun with your kids and help them to think all the time.”