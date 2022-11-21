ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Last week, a dog and her puppies were rescued from a coyote den in the City of Rochester. They were sent to live at North Paw Rescue until they found their forever home.

However, according to caretakers at North Paw, some of the puppies have contracted Parvo virus. Two of the puppies were taken to the vet, where they tested positive for the virus. Parvo virus is known to commonly affect puppies between six and 20 months old, and causes gastrointestinal issues. symptoms include fever, vomiting, dirrhea, lethargy, and lack of appetite.

Caretakers said the virus is highly contagious. Hospital stays are frequently necessary to help handle the disease, and treatments cost between three and five thousand dollars.

Maybeth McCarthy, President of North Paw Rescue, said the shelter is currently asking for donations.

“We’re not entertaining any adoptions right now, because we don’t know which pups are going to make it, unfortunately,” McCarthy said. “So right now we’re really just seeking donations, because this family- we saved them once and now we have to save them again.”

To donate, visit their website, FaceBook or Instagram. The rescue is also accepting checks to North Paw Rescue mailed to PO box 42176, Rochester NY, 14624.

North Paw representatives also encourage the community to make sure their pets are vaccinated.