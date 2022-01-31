Puppy returned to owner after being stolen with car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A puppy that was in a car when it was stolen Saturday in Rochester was returned to its owner Monday.

According to police, the puppy was in the passenger seat of the car when it was stolen near the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street. Police also said the vehicle was running at the time.

Eric Berg told News 8 he was picking up his to-go dinner order and was away from his vehicle for one minute when it happened.

Berg said Monday the puppy was returned unharmed by a man who claimed he paid $500 for it. That man, Berg said, got the $2,000 reward offered for the dog.