Puerto Rican for the day, Do it in a safe way: New safety push for after PR festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new campaign surrounding the upcoming Puerto Rican festival in Rochester. Its goal is to make sure people can show their pride and stay safe during and after the event.

The Northeast Safety Committee made various posters with safety messages. One says, “One Family, Un Amor, Rep. Right, Rep. Safe, Nuestra Cultura Done Right.” Its efforts to better control the street party caravan that happens on North Clinton Avenue after the festival is over at Frontier Field.

“We understand we can’t turn this around in one day, but perhaps that one day, just be a little easier on everybody, and we can get better relations with the city, the police, and everything else, have an organic event that can really represent our community well,” said Anthony Nuñez, spokesperson for the Northeast Safety Committee.

According to Nuñez, they’ve been meeting with city leaders, including Mayor Lovely Warren, sharing facts and their findings of a survey they conducted last October involving the Sunday after the festival.

Some of the ideas to include setting up informational booths from local outreach organizations and agencies along North Clinton Avenue in efforts to create safe zones for families.

Another proposal the committee is looking at, is to schedule a couple of other events after the festival itself, dispersing the crowds and avoiding chaos.

“Measures like safe lighting, walking barriers, so people aren’t walking on the street, some traffic controls in different areas, those kinds of things what we’ve focused on in our proposal,” said Nuñez.

The Northeast Safety Committee was formed after twenty people were arrested after the close of Rochester’s Puerto Rican fest last year. The charges ranged from dwi’s to minor traffic violations and some disorderly conduct arrests.

There will be a meeting Thursday for those who want to volunteer at this year’s festival and to learn more about the safety initiatives. That’s set for 6 p.m. at City Hall in Rochester.