Public Works crews are working to stay ahead of snowstorm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All over the City of Rochester and Monroe County Public Works Crews have not gotten a break. In storms like these when the snowfall is spread throughout the entire day, they must work around the clock to keep roads clear as possible.

As the worst of the snowstorm arrives, officials urge drivers to stay off the road unless you have essential things to do.

“Only if you have to,” Mark Blanda of Rochester advised. “I have an appointment today otherwise I wouldn’t be on the road.”

In times like these, snowplow and salt truck drivers must rotate their entire crews on three different shifts to come in and make multiple rounds to avoid too much snow piling back on roads after each trip.

“Our biggest problem is turn lanes,” Ogden Snowplow Driver John Carpenter said. “Turn lanes are hard with traffic because they don’t let you get over into the turn lane and push the snow over to push the snow back around to the side.”

“These are harder because you’re constantly getting build up underneath the snow that’s there,” Ogden Highway Maintenace Superintendent Dan Wolf added. “And we try to stay on top of it, so we don’t get the hard pack.”

Due to rainfall on Wednesday night, crews began working on roads covered in icy conditions as it froze over in the morning only to be covered with snow. To avoid wasting salt, snowplows only dropped a layer this morning since they must keep plowing every couple hours.

“We’re just doing hills, curbs, and intersections because it’s going to keep snowing,” Carpenter said. “And to keep putting salt down on the road then scrap it back off is not doing the job it’s intended to do. They’re cleaning off good as long as we keep the snow from building up.”