Public vigil for Albion teens taking place Friday night

A public vigil is taking place Friday night for two Albion High School students.

Brennan Moody, 17, died Tuesday when the car he was riding in crashed on Eagle Harbor Road in Albion shortly after midnight. The driver and front passenger were treated at Strong Memorial Hospital and released. A fourth young man, Sean Weis, 17, was critically injured and airlifted to Erie County Medical Center. He remains in serious condition.

The vigil is being held for both teens at 8 p.m. in Albion and is open to the public.

Moody’s family is asking for donations to start a scholarship in his name.