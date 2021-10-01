‘Public safety is our No. 1 priority’ Ontario County chief deputy on shake-up at the sheriff’s office

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Kevin Henderson resigned his position as Ontario County Sheriff this week, and the undersheriff also stepped down last month. What does that mean for the sheriff’s office going forward?

While he’s not taking the title of ‘acting sheriff’, Chief Deputy John Falbo is running all operations and all divisions at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office for now. He’s overseeing the same things Kevin Henderson was, taking on three jobs at once — sheriff, undersheriff, and chief deputy. He wants the public to know, all is still running well.

Falbo says as part of his duties, he oversees the division chiefs, who he says are capable and well-trained.

“The chiefs of the 911 and jail are thankfully ‘top notch’ guys and able to run the show over there,” he said.

Falbo says his duties will change once an interim sheriff is appointed, that coming hopefully soon.

“In general, I am now running the operations of the office until an interim sheriff is selected,” he said.

He says as of right now, the public needs to know they are working hard to keep things running, so the public stays safe.

“Our operations are continuing as they always have been,” he said. “Public safety is our number one priority.”

Voters in Ontario County will elect a new sheriff in November, 2022. In the meantime, the investigation into harassment claims against Kevin Henderson is ongoing.