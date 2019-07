ROMULUS, NY (WROC) — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency held a public meeting on the Seneca Dairy Systems Project Thursday night.

The project would take over around 75 acres of the former Seneca Army Depot. The depot has been closed since 2000.

The new project would create a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and help keep up with the demand in supplying agriculture equipment to the dairy industry across the U.S.

The project would also create around 125 new full-time jobs.