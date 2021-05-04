Public forum for dirt bike safety after several crashes in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A public form on bike safety will be held Tuesday, hosted by State Assembly member Demond Meeks.

“The purpose of this public meeting will be to hear directly from local bike clubs about the recent use of off road vehicles and discuss potential remedies and restorative solutions to provide an outlet for our bike clubs and keep everyone safe,” Meeks wrote in a Facebook post.

There has been a question of safety regarding dirt bikes and ATV’s after two fatal accidents last month.

Following those accidents the Rochester Police Department began seizing the vehicles. The forum is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on this evening on Meeks’ Facebook page.

