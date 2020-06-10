Protesting until conviction of officers in George Floyd’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protests continuing nationwide, statewide and locally as one group of locals say they will continue to fight until the officers arrested for the death of George Floyd are convicted.

“It’s time for a change, it’s 2020. We hope that these charges will be convictions and that this will change the mindset of police officers that will think about murdering people of color in the future and this will start to make a change,” Protest Organizer Corey Williams said.

“We need peace, we need love, we need happiness.”

The protest took place on the corner of Goodman Street and Clinton Avenue. Multiple drivers passing by honked their horns in show of support. Williams said he hopes protesting will lead to a change in the community.