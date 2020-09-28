Protesters say Strong Memorial Hospital also culpable in Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Sunday, protesters gathered outside of Strong Memorial Hospital to demand justice for Daniel Prude.

“We know all of these systems worked together and failed Daniel Prude. We need to hold them all accountable,” an organizer at the protest said.

Organizers said the hospital system needs to answer for its treatment of Prude. He was sent to the hospital around 7:30 p.m. and was released around 11 p.m. on the night of his encounter with Rochester police.

Happening now: This protest in front of Strong Memorial Hospital. Protesters say URMC needs to be held accountable for Daniel Prude’s death. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/AP2RSpLSeM — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 27, 2020

“We know that we’ve already reached out to administrators at the U of R and at Strong hospital to set up a meeting. We want to know what happened. How did a system that works for other folks, fail Daniel Prude?” Free the People Roc organizer Ashley Gannt said.

Organizers of the protest said they want to sit with administrators of the hospital to go over why Prude was release. Strong said it is conducting an investigation of its own and that due to privacy laws it cannot release any more information.

Free the People Roc said it plans to release demands for Strong this week.