Protesters in downtown Rochester say Gov. Cuomo is abusing his power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of a gun shop in Bergen is joining a lawsuit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The lawsuit claims the governor has violated the second amendment.

Brandon Lewis, owner of The Firing Pin, joined a group speaking about the lawsuit at a rally in downtown Rochester Wednesday.

The group says that Gov. Cuomo is abusing his power, and that state laws enacted during the pandemic have infringed on rights to free assembly.

He says that the governor has unlawfully forced businesses, including gun stores, to close.

“When the government got shut down it effectively canceled the second amendment,” said event organizer Steve Felano. “The pistol permitting offices are also closed.”

A group in Buffalo dedicated to preserving the second amendment filed the lawsuit.