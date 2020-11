After a brief period of wet snowflakes and scattered rain showers moving in this morning, drier air aloft will create a brief lull in most of the precipitation this afternoon.

As the center of the low pressure continues to track not too far from our southwest most of the viewing area will remain within the warm sector, leaving the remaining precipitation to fall as rain while portions of Orleans county and the highest elevations could see a few wet snowflakes mix in. This will arrive by later this evening before the system eventually treks off to the east. Expect limited impacts as we'll be dealing with some wet roads and a few slick spots at the most. Really, just an overall dreary end to the weekend.