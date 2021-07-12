Protesters gather in Rochester against Cuban government

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of people gathered at Rochester’s Liberty Pole Monday evening to protest Cuba’s communist government.

Protests are erupting across the island amid the country’s ongoing economc crisis, and as it battles a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Protesters say the cries heard Monday in Rochester are no different.

“We’ve been quiet for 62 years, no longer,” said Yeny Valdez. “We are speaking now. And this is time for freedom and change.”

Protesters are urging the U.S. government to intervene and send a military presence to Cuba. President Biden said Monday that the country stands firmly with the people of Cuba, and called on the Cuban government to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people.