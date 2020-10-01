Protesters arrested outside of Rochester police union after Daniel Prude press conference

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A few protesters were arrested outside the Rochester Police Locust Club on Thursday following a press conference from the attorneys of the seven officers suspended over the death of Daniel Prude.
It isn’t immediately clear how many people were arrested but a video shows a 14-year-old girl being taken into custody. Many gathered to shared their remarks after the incident.
“What I heard at this press conference today really shows an absolute disdain for the black lives and ultimately that carried out to the parking lot and led to an arrest and bully members of the community. there were way too many officers that were called and responded and I really don’t understand that,” one protester said.
The seven officers involved in the incident back in March were suspended just days after details of Prude’s death became public. All seven, officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri, were suspended with pay.
MORE | Attorneys for suspended Rochester officers defend use of force on Daniel Prude
“These officers are being mistreated unfairly,” said attorney Michael Schiano, who is representing Santiago. “Their lives have been threatened, there are bounties placed on their heads.”
Attorneys say their clients followed proper training procedures and protocol. They said they would release videos and documents from law enforcement that supports that claim.
“I think it shows how deeply grounded policing is within white supremacy.,” Free the People Roc organizer Stanley Martin said in response to the attorneys defending the actions of the officers.
“To justify in any capacity is racist and it shows the police department cannot be reformed they need to be dismantled and public safety needs to be grounded in caring people and protecting people.”
MORE | WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
Attorneys say the officers followed protocol, and that justice for Daniel Prude would mean changing the training and policies put forth by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice. They say the protocol officers followed was put forth by the DCJS in 2017 and has been rolled out statewide.
Protests have been ongoing in and around Rochester since September 2, when details of Prude’s death first became public.
Free the People ROC, one of the local groups organizing protests and events, has released a list of demands that it will continue to fight for:
- Fire and prosecute Mark Vaughn, Troy Talladay, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, Paul Ricotta, and Sgt. Michael Magri and revoke their pensions.
- Drop the criminal charges against all protestors arrested since May 30th.
- Daniel’s Law – Pass legislation prohibiting police from responding to mental health calls. The state must ensure an emergency response system that puts trained mental health providers in the lead to respond and direct care in a mental health crisis not police.
- We demand the immediate resignation of Lovely Warren, Deputy Mayor James Smith, Mike Mazzeo, and Sandra Doorley.
- Defund and demilitarize RPD
“Lovely Warren’s decision to appoint a new interim Police Chief and Command Staff doesn’t address the deep structural issues in policing. Nothing short of a complete transformation will address the problems we see every day. Our demands are clear and Lovely Warren has done exactly nothing to meet the demands of the people.
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2.
The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.
Less than one-week Prude’s death became public, Police Chief Singletary announced his retirement — along with several other members of RPD’s command staff.
The following week, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Singletary before his effective retirement date and named Mark Simmons the interim Chief of Police. Simmons has since been replaced by Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude
- Mayor Warren announces Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan to serve as new interim Rochester police chief
- Monroe County mental health official resigns over Daniel Prude email to Rochester police
- Protesters peacefully demand justice for Daniel Prude and Breonna Taylor in Rochester
- Rochester police spent nearly $1.4 million in overtime costs this month for Daniel Prude protests
- Daniel Prude protest leaders, Free the People ROC: Proud of this community, must continue the fight
- Occupy City Hall demonstration ends in Rochester after Mayor Warren, RPD subpoenaed in Daniel Prude case
- Subpoenas issued in Rochester City Council’s independent Daniel Prude investigation
- NY AG Letitia James announces new policy on body camera footage in Rochester
- Attorney for Daniel Prude’s family sues City of Rochester for delaying release of documents, videos
- Local officials pen letter to Gov. Cuomo regarding state police response in Rochester protests
- Rochester City Council, City Hall, and RPD to be subpoenaed soon in Daniel Prude death investigation
- DA Sandra Doorley on Daniel Prude death investigation, protesters calling for resignation
- Lupien, Barnhart ask DOJ to investigate police response to Rochester protests
- Demonstrators call for district attorney’s resignation in 12th straight night of protests in Rochester
- Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 11th night in a row
- Rochester man charged for ‘attacking officers with laser’ during protest for Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family arrives in Rochester for peaceful celebration of life event
- Joe Prude opens up about brother: ‘There will never be another Daniel’
- Rochester City Council questions Mayor Warren, Police Chief Singletary, RPD staff on protest response
- Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo denies seeing Daniel Prude video in April
- Rep. Morelle: Mayor Warren, other leaders should ask themselves if they can still be a positive force
- Free the People ROC hosts town hall on policing and public health
- City Council president says Mayor Warren told her Prude’s death was an overdose after mayor saw video
- City of Rochester officials say police union president Mike Mazzeo received Daniel Prude video in April
- Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester police union president call on each other to resign
- Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester
- Depew Police say Daniel Prude was asked to leave Amtrak train on March 22, day before police encounter
- Rochester police union: Chief’s office said ‘no concern of actions’ by officers at Daniel Prude scene
- Mental health experts: Prude needed help, not police
- 8 arrested, 2 officers injured, pepper spray deployed during Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Mayor Lovely Warren: RPD Chief told me Daniel Prude died from an apparent drug overdose
- Daniel Prude’s brother: ‘He didn’t have history of mental health issues’
- Gov. Cuomo on Daniel Prude death: ‘What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers’
- 7 Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude death suspended with pay
- Daniel Prude, Black man killed by Rochester police, remembered as loving
- Rochester civil rights groups demand firing, prosecution of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
- Protests in Rochester after bodycam video surfaces in death of Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
- Protest in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death
- Autopsy report: Daniel Prude death ruled a homicide, died from asphyxia due to ‘physical restraint’
- 9 arrested in Rochester during protest at Public Safety Building over Daniel Prude’s death
- WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
- Daniel Prude’s death, police encounter caught on body camera sparks NY AG investigation, protests in Rochester