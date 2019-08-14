Protesters challenge N.Y. vaccination laws in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The new school year begins in just a few short weeks and on Wednesday protesters took to the State Capitol to demonstrate against New York’s vaccination laws.

The state requires all students to be vaccinated, but until this past June, New York allowed religious exemptions to the rule. Some parents are challenging the change in court, saying it will keep 26,000 kids out of school. Lawyers from both sides are argued the issue before a judge, as protesters waited outside.

“We deserve our religious right to freedom and the right to practice our civil liberties and what this country was based and founded upon. This affects us negatively because not only have our religious rights been stripped, but our children’s freedom to an education has been taken away,” said Protester Gacqueline Guerrero.

New York lawmakers did away with non-medical exemptions in June after the biggest measles outbreak in more than 25 years.