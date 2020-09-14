Protesters call for Doorley’s resignation in 12th night of protests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unrest in Rochester continues with the 12th night of protesting.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, crowds gathered at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park calling for justice for Daniel Prude. The group then marched to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office and demanded her resignation — along with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Union President Mike Mazzeo.
Doorley’s office responded releaseing a statement saying she has no intention of resigning.
“Last year, I was re-elected by the people of Monroe County to serve as the District Attorney. Upon signing the Oath of Office, I made a pledge and a commitment to the people of this community that I will serve as the District Attorney to promote justice and public safety. I have no intention of resigning and will continue to serve the residents of Monroe County.”
Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary made an announcement last week that he will retire at the end of the month.
As of Monday morning, there were no injuries reported.
Live tweets following the protests are below:
The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 11th night in a row
- Rochester man charged for ‘attacking officers with laser’ during protest for Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family arrives in Rochester for peaceful celebration of life event
- Joe Prude opens up about brother: ‘There will never be another Daniel’
- Rochester City Council questions Mayor Warren, Police Chief Singletary, RPD staff on protest response
- Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo denies seeing Daniel Prude video in April
- Rep. Morelle: Mayor Warren, other leaders should ask themselves if they can still be a positive force
- Free the People ROC hosts town hall on policing and public health
- City Council president says Mayor Warren told her Prude’s death was an overdose after mayor saw video
- RASE Commission Co-Chair calls for a cease-fire between police, protesters in Rochester
- Adam Bello: The county spends $40 million on mental health, ‘clearly it’s not working’
- City of Rochester officials say police union president Mike Mazzeo received Daniel Prude video in April