Protesters call for Doorley’s resignation in 12th night of protests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Unrest in Rochester continues with the 12th night of protesting.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, crowds gathered at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park calling for justice for Daniel Prude. The group then marched to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office and demanded her resignation — along with Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester Police Union President Mike Mazzeo.

Doorley’s office responded releaseing a statement saying she has no intention of resigning.

“Last year, I was re-elected by the people of Monroe County to serve as the District Attorney. Upon signing the Oath of Office, I made a pledge and a commitment to the people of this community that I will serve as the District Attorney to promote justice and public safety. I have no intention of resigning and will continue to serve the residents of Monroe County.”

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary made an announcement last week that he will retire at the end of the month.

As of Monday morning, there were no injuries reported.

Live tweets following the protests are below:

Another night of protests is planned at MLK Park in Rochester this evening. Follow along here and on our @News_8 account for updates. pic.twitter.com/aTYqnp3Uig — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 13, 2020

Protest now outside Monroe County DA’s Office @News_8 pic.twitter.com/buGfnYAQCH — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 14, 2020