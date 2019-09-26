Protesters block downtown traffic to draw attention to Rochester homelessness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens gathered Thursday morning to protest homelessness in Rochester.

Protesters blocked traffic at North Clinton Avenue and Main Street in downtown.

Their goal? To highlight that the city is building luxury apartments that are not affordable for low-income residents.

The march and protest was organized by the Rochester Homeless Union.

Protesters say this move forces people who can no longer afford to live in these neighborhoods into local shelters.

“The jobs have come and gone, what are we supposed to do?” said Patrick Braswell of the Rochester Homeless Union. “Count to not have the money to live here? If we could just be noticed and let people know that poor want to have a life too, right here in this city. you don’t need to push us out, where are we going to go?”

The group says the protest was not to specifically point fingers, but to raise questions and awareness.