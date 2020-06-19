1  of  74
Protest wants new police station construction stopped, funding put back in community

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) “People in the community don’t want anymore police stations,” says Mike Johnson who was leading a protest at city hall Thursday over a planned police structure on East Main.

Johnson, who teaches in the Rochester City School District, says the police sub-station would be a step back for the community. 

“So it’s kind of counter-productive when we’re heading in such a positive direction.”

Johnson says the roughly 4% RPD cut in the budget approved Tuesday by city council isn’t enough, and feels there are other areas that can be sliced. “Especially if we look at overtime, and over policing in some areas,” he says.

He says instead, the money should be used for the ‘Save Rochester’ program, with a focus on community and education with a concentration on the city’s youngest. “I think we’ll be headed in the right direction towards a more equitable society,” he says.

Sergio Barton, age 12, attended the protest and adds, “But they should give it to the students and build more schools and stuff instead of more police stations.”

As News 8 reported back in January, the $10 million project will be funded by the city, but also with money from the Federal Surface Transportation Program Urban Funds, and Empire State development grant funds.

Norman Jones, with the city’s environmental services said the structure, which would also serve as a part-community center, will bring greater safety to the area.

“This is just part of the major plan of making sure our main streets, our arterials, our residential streets are being cared for in a very effective, pro-active way,” says Jones.

The new station is planned to begin construction this summer. The city did not give a comment on the issue Thursday.


