Multiple rounds of pepper spray deployed at protesters outside Public Safety Building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A protest is underway outside the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester late Thursday.

At least seven rounds of pepper spray was deployed by 11 p.m.

Police are outside their headquarters with riot gear after a demonstration for Daniel Prude moved from Jefferson Avenue, where Prude encountered police before his death, to the Public Safety Building.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

In total, seven Rochester police officers are suspended with pay connected to the encounter: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

That autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

“I placed the phone call for my brother to get help, not for my brother to get lynched,” said Joe Prude, the brother of Daniel Prude Wednesday. “When I say get lynched, that was full fledged, murder, cold blooded — nothing other than cold blooded murder. The man is defenseless, naked on the ground, cuffed up already. I mean come on, how many brothers got to die for society to understand that this needs to stop? You killed a defenseless black man, a father’s son, a brother’s brother, a nephews uncle.”

At a demonstration outside the Public Safety Building Wednesday, nine activists were arrested. Mayor Warren has since called for those charges to be dropped.

