Protest in Pittsford over state’s mask mandate

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Approximately 50 people gathered in Pittsford Tuesday afternoon to protest against the state’s indoor mask mandate.

The demonstration is taking place near the corner of South Main Street and State Street.

About 50 people out here protesting the state mask mandate on South Main Street and State Street in Pittsford. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/f4JcPiALIF — Amal Elhelw (@byamalelhelw) February 8, 2022

The state’s mask mandate has been in effect since December 13 and requires masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.

The mandate is set to expire Thursday and Gov. Hochul is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the mandate on Wednesday.

During a winter storm briefing Tuesday the governor hinted that the masking requirement could soon be lifted for businesses, but said she wanted to see more kids ages 5-11 become vaccinated before making a change to masking policies for schools.

The mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court last week, as the appeals process continues.

New York state has seen a steep drop-off in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks: Less than 4,000 new cases were reported statewide Sunday, down from more than 82,000 one month prior. On Tuesday the governor reported that New York’s COVID-19 case rates have reached their lowest level since November 30, before the mask mandate was implemented.

In a letter sent to Gov. Hochul last week, the Monroe County Council of School Superintendents asked for an “exit strategy” and a “plan to move forward” from masking and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“Many families worry that masking rules and other mitigation strategies are here for good,” MCCOSS President Lawrence Bo Wright wrote in the letter addressed to the governor. “They need reassurance that these measures will expire.”

