Protest in downtown Rochester against Mayor Warren’s anti-gathering emergency order

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters gathered in downtown Rochester Wednesday night, despite Mayor Lovely Warren’s emergency order announced earlier in the day that prohibited just that.

The organized event was called “F— your curfew” on Facebook, in response to the Mayor’s order that prohibits public gatherings of five or more people between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. and indoor gatherings of 10 or more unrelated individuals from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. unless the location is licensed under the state’s alcohol beverage and control law.

The Mayor said she enacted the order in response to a recent spike in gun violence, saying since June 1, 70 people have been shot, eight of which were fatal.

The protest began shortly before midnight in Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square and demonstrators then marched from there around the downtown area.

Protest details are limited at this time.

BLM protest against the gathering ban implemented by mayor Lovely Warren this evening #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U29C7hdLcW — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) July 16, 2020

Protest gathering at MLK park in #ROC… this is in response to the Mayor’s ban on large public gatherings after 11pm. I did try and speak to some of those gathered, and no one would go on camera. This rally was named “F—- your curfew” on FB today pic.twitter.com/SFcfHlXMgr — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) July 16, 2020

