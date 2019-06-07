Protest held at Trailways bus station against warrantless searches by immigration officers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - The Rochester Rapid Response Network held a protest Friday against what they are calling warrantless searches by border patrols of Greyhound/Trailways passengers.

The protest took place outside of Trailways bus station in Rochester. Multiple groups spoke about how the practice effects families.

Buses traveling through the Rochester area are at high risk because of their vicinity to the Canadian border. The group says, Border Patrol agents frequently board buses, demanding identification and sometimes detaining passengers.

The group says these searches also violate fourth amendment rights, which protect passengers from questioning without reasonable suspicion.

One man here is the son of illegal immigrants. He attends college in the city and wants to keep his identity private. He says immigration status affects how he and people he knows connect with loved ones.

"They don't even have that sense of like being able to show them documents in case that they are stopped so a lot of them weren't able to travel back home, to go see their families to see their loved ones cause anything can happen on a matter of minutes," said the son of Mexican immigrants.

The Rochester Rapid Response Network has been working for 2 years to bring light to this issue. They have held rallies, educational sessions and provided detention support for families.