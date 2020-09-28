Protesters in Rochester demand resignation of District Attorney Sandra Doorley

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters have taken to the streets once again Rochester.

Approximately 50 demonstrators gathered around 2 p.m. Monday outside City Hall on Church Street. From there they march to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

Protestors have marched from city hall to the District Attorneys Office and are demanding the resignation of Sandra Doorley. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Q0MVDIXTeY — Patrick Riley (@patrileytv) September 28, 2020

According to protest organizers, Free the People ROC, the demonstration is to demand for the resignation of Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. Organizers wrote on Instagram:

“Monroe County District Attorney, Sandra Doorley is the most dangerous woman in our region. Sandra Doorley is notorious for prosecutorial misconduct, unethical behavior, and for fueling mass incarceration specifically targeting poor people, Black and Brown people, and members of our community with mental illness and substance use disorders. Join us in holding her accountable and demanding her immediate resignation!”

Two weeks ago, protesters gathered outside Doorley’s office and painted “RESIGN” in the street in red paint.

What protesters have painted in street thus far: “Resign Sandra Doorley” and “Justice 4 Daniel Prude” in 2 separate intersections @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CUa3POT40n — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 14, 2020

Later that evening, Doorley’s office issued a statement regarding the demands for her resignation. The statement said:

“Last year, I was re-elected by the people of Monroe County to serve as the District Attorney. Upon signing the Oath of Office, I made a pledge and a commitment to the people of this community that I will serve as the District Attorney to promote justice and public safety. I have no intention of resigning and will continue to serve the residents of Monroe County.”

In an interview with News 8 later that week, Doorley reiterated her commitment to the job, along with touching on aspects of the Daniel Prude case, prosecutorial strategies, and more.

Along with Doorley, Free the People ROC have also maintained calls for the resignation of Mayor Lovely Warren, Deputy Mayor James Smith, and Rochester Police Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo.

Protests have been ongoing in and around Rochester since September 2, when details of Prude’s death first became public.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Less than one week Prude’s death became public, Police Chief Singletary announced his retirement — along with several other members of RPD’s command staff. The following week, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Singletary before his effective retirement date, and named Mark Simmons the interim Chief of Police.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

